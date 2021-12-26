Matt Nagy is said to be facing an “uphill battle” to keep his job as head coach of the Chicago Bears.

It will be difficult for Matt Nagy to keep his job as head coach of the Bears next season.

With the Bears’ season on the verge of collapse.

On NFL GameDay, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport stated that Nagy’s future with the Bears appears to be in doubt.

“Rich, as the Chicago Bears’ losses mount, it’s becoming clearer and clearer that they’ll need a new coach in 2022,” Rapoport said.

“At this time, there hasn’t been a firm and final decision on Matt Nagy’s status, but my understanding is that it is very much in doubt, and that one could be on the way for Nagy, who faces an uphill battle to keep his job.”

