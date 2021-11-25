Matt Nagy’s Future With The Bears Is Up To Date, According To ESPN Insider
Matt Nagy’s time in Chicago is running out, but some reports about his future with the Chicago Bears appear to have been premature.
Nagy was set to be fired after the Bears’ Thanksgiving game against the Lions, according to reports earlier this week.
That, however, is not the case.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bears chairman George McCaskey told Nagy that the story about him being fired on Thursday is a “complete lie,” and McCaskey also told the players this.
“Where Matt Nagy stands before today’s game vs.
According to sources, George McCaskey and Ted Phillips both told him this week’s report was a “complete lie.”
“No one has informed Nagy that he is being fired.”
McCaskey spoke with the Weds team and told them what Nagy had told him.”
This corresponds to Nagy’s comments at his Tuesday press conference.
The report, according to Nagy, is “not accurate.”
“I had excellent communication with the owners.
I haven’t had any conversations.”
Nagy has been under fire for the past few weeks, but it appears that he is safe for the time being.
However, it appears that a coaching change will be necessary once the season is completed.
Matt Nagy’s Future With The Bears: The Latest From ESPN Insider
charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https
ESPN Insider Has Latest On Matt Nagy’s Future With Bears
ESPN Insider Has Latest On Matt Nagy’s Future With Bears
Where it stands with Matt Nagy before today’s game vs. Detroit: George McCaskey and Ted Phillips both told him this week’s report was a “complete lie”, per sources. Nagy has not been told by anyone he’s being fired. McCaskey spoke to team Weds, and told players what he told Nagy.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2021