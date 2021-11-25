Matt Nagy’s Future With The Bears Is Up To Date, According To ESPN Insider

Matt Nagy’s time in Chicago is running out, but some reports about his future with the Chicago Bears appear to have been premature.

Nagy was set to be fired after the Bears’ Thanksgiving game against the Lions, according to reports earlier this week.

That, however, is not the case.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bears chairman George McCaskey told Nagy that the story about him being fired on Thursday is a “complete lie,” and McCaskey also told the players this.

“Where Matt Nagy stands before today’s game vs.

According to sources, George McCaskey and Ted Phillips both told him this week’s report was a “complete lie.”

“No one has informed Nagy that he is being fired.”

McCaskey spoke with the Weds team and told them what Nagy had told him.”

This corresponds to Nagy’s comments at his Tuesday press conference.

The report, according to Nagy, is “not accurate.”

“I had excellent communication with the owners.

I haven’t had any conversations.”

Nagy has been under fire for the past few weeks, but it appears that he is safe for the time being.

However, it appears that a coaching change will be necessary once the season is completed.

Matt Nagy’s Future With The Bears: The Latest From ESPN Insider

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

ESPN Insider Has Latest On Matt Nagy’s Future With Bears

ESPN Insider Has Latest On Matt Nagy’s Future With Bears