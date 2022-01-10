Matt Nagy’s Reaction To The Bears Firing Him

Matt Nagy Reacts To The Bears Firing Him

On Monday morning, the Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy, in what many saw as a long overdue decision.

On Black Monday, Nagy was one of three head coaches who lost their jobs.

Brian Flores and Mike Zimmer join him.

Meanwhile, Vic Fangio was fired early Sunday.

In a statement released Monday evening, Nagy addressed the Bears’ decision to part ways.

In a statement, Nagy said, “To the Chicago Bears organization, it was an honor to serve as your Head Coach over the past four seasons.”

“I want to express my gratitude to Ted Phillips, George H McCaskey, and Mrs.

Virginia McCaskey for the chance to take over one of the game’s most illustrious franchises.

It was four years that I will never forget.

“… To the Players, Coaches, and Support Staff: Thank you for all of your hard work and dedication on a daily basis.

I’ll be eternally grateful for the courage and perseverance you displayed each week.

Every day, I did my best to honor your dedication to the game and the organization.

We’ve all formed lifelong bonds.

I was honored to be your coach and wish you continued success.”

Nagy’s full statement is available below.

