Matt O’Riley has joined Celtic from MK Dons, and he can’t wait to play in front of 60,000 Hoops fans.

Matt O’Riley has joined Celtic from MK Dons and is looking forward to playing in front of 60,000 Celtic supporters.

The 21-year-old Englishman has agreed to a four-and-a-half-year contract with Parkhead for an undisclosed fee.

After 52 appearances for League One Dons and nine goals, including seven this season, the Fulham youth product makes the move.

“It feels amazing,” O’Riley said to Celtic TV.

The first time I visited the stadium, it was even better than I had anticipated.

“To put it plainly, I’m overjoyed to be here.”

It’s a massive club, and I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“There were other options, which I assumed were the only ones until Celtic appeared out of nowhere.

“I spoke with (manager) Ange (Postecoglou) on the phone, and he came across very well.”

I was ready to come as soon as I got off the phone.”

O’Riley made his first team debut for Fulham at the age of 16 in 2017, but only made five appearances for the Cottagers before joining the Dons a year ago.

Since then, he’s been a key member of the Dons, who are currently in fifth place in League One.

After Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi, Reo Hatate, and Johnny Kenny, he is Celtic’s fifth January signing.

“We’re delighted to welcome Matt to the club,” Postecoglou said.

He’s someone who should fit in well with the rest of the team, both on and off the field.

“We’re excited to have him join us.”

He’s a talented young player, and I’m confident he’ll enjoy his time here and contribute to the work we’ve already done.”