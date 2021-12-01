Matt Rhule and Oklahoma Rumors React to the NFL World

The NFL Community Reacts to Matt Rhule and the Oklahoma Rumors

To say the least, the coaching carousel in college football has been a wild ride, and two of the top jobs in the country are still up for grabs.

The pressure is on Oklahoma to find a worthy replacement now that Lincoln Riley is the football coach at USC.

Matt Rhule, the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, is reportedly a candidate for the job, according to the latest rumors.

The Panthers’ Rhule isn’t the only one linked to the Oklahoma job.

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, a former LSU assistant, is also a candidate.

While it isn’t confirmed that Oklahoma is interested in hiring Rhule, the prospect of him coaching the Sooners has football fans excited.

“I couldn’t have predicted three months ago that this season would come down to Matt Rhule and Joe Brady slap fighting for the Oklahoma job,” an NFL fan said.

This season coming down to Matt Rhule & Joe Brady slap fighting for the Oklahoma job is something I couldn’t have foreseen 3 months ago https://t.co/OMEjP52ruLpic.twitter.com/JDxbx3owkS — Nicholas Wilson (@NickWilsonSays) December 1, 2021

Matt Rhule is the perfect guy for that job https://t.co/QfmUbAqGM1 — MB (@ByrdMacio) December 1, 2021

They’re not going anywhere, folks. Don’t get your hopes up. https://t.co/QZLvhCbMQg — Leron Ford (@leronford) December 1, 2021

Can we send them both as a package deal? https://t.co/0oEkUCDgNv — Matthew Ridenhour (@mridenhour) December 1, 2021