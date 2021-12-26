Matt Rhule: Cam Newton Sends a Message

Following a rout by the Buccaneers on Sunday, the Carolina Panthers dropped to 5-10.

The Panthers’ performance enraged fans.

Cam Newton and Sam Darnold both saw time behind center in the game, thanks to head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to use a two-quarterback system.

Neither team could score more than a field goal, though.

After the loss, Newton was asked about Rhule, and he refused to let his coach be thrown under the bus.

“Coach Rhule is an excellent coach,” Newton said.

“I could hear the boos and chants.

Coach Rhule wasn’t on the field last time I checked.”

Cam Newton: “Coach Rhule is a great coach. I heard the boos, I heard the chants. Last time I checked, Coach Rhule wasn’t out there playing.” #Panthers — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 26, 2021