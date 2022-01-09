Matt Rhule Couldn’t Be Safe In Carolina, According To A Report

When a head coach in the NFL is declared “safe” at the end of the season, that’s usually the end of it.

Matt Rhule, the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, does not appear to be a simple man.

Rhule’s job is only safe if he can hire a top offensive coordinator, according to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer.

Rhule, according to the report, needs to find a “rock-star offensive coordinator” if he wants to keep his job.

Glazer said, “I know it’s put out there that he’s safe.”

“Not so fast,” she says.

Matt Rhule needs to hire a superstar offensive coordinator to save his job.”

That is an arbitrary criterion for determining a coach’s job security.

Given the Panthers’ offensive struggles in 2021 and Rhule’s early struggles in the NFL, it’s possible that it’s appropriate.

