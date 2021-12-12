Matt Rhule Makes Panthers Quarterback Decision

Panthers Quarterback Matt Rhule Makes Decision

In Carolina, there does not appear to be a quarterback controversy.

Cam Newton will start against the Bills next week, despite being benched for a portion of the Panthers’ game.

After the game, head coach Matt Rhule stated as much, as well as confirming that PJ Walker was brought in because he had a better understanding of the team’s two-minute offense.

He also stated that it was due to the team’s multiple score deficit.

Atlanta came out on top 29-21 to keep its playoff hopes alive in the NFC.

Matt Ryan threw for 190 yards and a touchdown, and Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for another touchdown.

In this game, Mykal Walker’s pick-six resulted in a defensive touchdown for the Falcons.

It was Walker’s first career interception, and for a brief moment, the score was 14-7.

Newton threw for 178 yards and one interception while passing for no touchdowns.

He had 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

If Carolina is to pull off an upset against Buffalo next week, he’ll need to play much better.

The game will begin at 1 p.m.

