Matt Rhule Makes Panthers Quarterback Decision

In Carolina, there does not appear to be a quarterback controversy.
Cam Newton will start against the Bills next week, despite being benched for a portion of the Panthers’ game.
After the game, head coach Matt Rhule stated as much, as well as confirming that PJ Walker was brought in because he had a better understanding of the team’s two-minute offense.
He also stated that it was due to the team’s multiple score deficit.
Atlanta came out on top 29-21 to keep its playoff hopes alive in the NFC.
Matt Ryan threw for 190 yards and a touchdown, and Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for another touchdown.
In this game, Mykal Walker’s pick-six resulted in a defensive touchdown for the Falcons.
It was Walker’s first career interception, and for a brief moment, the score was 14-7.
Newton threw for 178 yards and one interception while passing for no touchdowns.
He had 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
If Carolina is to pull off an upset against Buffalo next week, he’ll need to play much better.
The game will begin at 1 p.m.
