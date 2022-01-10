Matt Rhule’s Answer To Sam Darnold’s Question Is Going Viral

The Carolina Panthers wasted no time in picking up Sam Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after trading for him last offseason.

It wasn’t exactly a budget-friendly decision.

Darnold will earn a guaranteed (dollar)18.9 million next season, which isn’t great news given that he’s coming off a season in which he threw for only 2,527 yards in 12 games, with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Carolina’s early commitment to Darnold for 2022 appears foolish in hindsight.

Considering Darnold’s performance in his first three NFL seasons, the move had its detractors even at the time.

When asked why the Panthers acted so quickly to lock in Darnold’s option, head coach Matt Rhule said it was because they expected him to be their starting quarterback for more than one season when they acquired him.

“We brought him here to be the starter because we knew if he had a good year, he’d be a high-priced free agent,” Rhule said.

“At that price ((dollar)18.9 million), if he’s our starter, that’s low-end starter money.”

That was a collective decision.”

