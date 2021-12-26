Matt Rhule’s Reaction to the Panthers’ Loss Has Gone Viral

Matt Rhule’s Reaction to the Panthers’ Loss Is Going Viral

Matt Rhule, the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, has run out of excuses for his team’s poor performance this season.

But his comments after today’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were baffling.

Following the Bucs’ 32-6 thrashing, Rhule insisted that his team’s development is on track.

Before using an odd analogy, he stated that getting where they want to be “takes time.”

Rhule stated that he frequently discusses how rapper and music producer Jay-Z rose to the top with his team.

He noted that Jay-Z rose to prominence after seven years and founding his own agency.

“I believe it is 100% functional; however, I am aware that no one can see it, and I apologize.”

Jay-Z took seven years, as I always tell our team.

To become an overnight sensation, he had to start his own agency.

“It takes a long time,” Rhule explained.

As you might expect, people are a little taken aback by the comparison.

Some have also pointed out that the Panthers’ ownership will not wait the seven years that Jay-Z did to reach the top:

Seven years to become an “overnight” sensation you say? — kipp heisterman (@kipppsta) December 26, 2021

Rhule publically admitting it might take ALL 7 years of his contract to produce a winner should make an owner any owner throw up in their mouths. You just announced to your customer that you plan on your product being terrible for 5 more years. — Cork (@Livermush3Eggs) December 26, 2021

Matt Rhule trying hard to relate to his players huh? Jay-Z also only needs one take for perfection… https://t.co/zZq6klzFe9 — Stank Bastard (@StankBastard) December 26, 2021

this metaphor does not apply unless Matt Rhule founds his own NFL team https://t.co/Ux5hquVdDH — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 26, 2021

there are penn state fans who would saw their arms off to get this guy to be penn state’s coach tomorrow https://t.co/yisB5DUmPI — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) December 26, 2021