Trending
Infosurhoy

Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow are both saying the same thing.

0
By on Sports

Matthew Stafford, everyone is saying the same thing about Joe Burrow.

Both starting quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford, took a beating in the second half of Super Bowl LVI.

Stafford exited the field at the end of one possession after his left leg was awkwardly bent under him.

He was taped up on the sideline, as seen on camera.

Burrow, meanwhile, was sacked and had his right leg twisted underneath him by Rams linebacker Von Miller.

The second-year standout appeared to be in pain and had to leave the field with a limp.

The good news is that neither Burrow nor Stafford have missed a single play this season.

Both quarterbacks have shown their toughness this season, and they did so again tonight.

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford

Comments are closed.