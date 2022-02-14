Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow are both saying the same thing.

Matthew Stafford, everyone is saying the same thing about Joe Burrow.

Both starting quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford, took a beating in the second half of Super Bowl LVI.

Stafford exited the field at the end of one possession after his left leg was awkwardly bent under him.

He was taped up on the sideline, as seen on camera.

Burrow, meanwhile, was sacked and had his right leg twisted underneath him by Rams linebacker Von Miller.

The second-year standout appeared to be in pain and had to leave the field with a limp.

The good news is that neither Burrow nor Stafford have missed a single play this season.

Both quarterbacks have shown their toughness this season, and they did so again tonight.

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford

Burrow and Stafford are tough dudes. Both those limp-inducing injuries were rough. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 14, 2022

Stafford and Burrow both have had legs and ankles bend in ways they shouldn’t be bent tonight. Tough bastards.#SuperBowl — VnM 87 (@KANE_4_LIFE) February 14, 2022

Burrow and Stafford are both tough as nails. #SuperBowl — National Champion Ultra (@Ultra_BLV) February 14, 2022

Burrow and Stafford are such tough dudes. But come on this isn’t how it ends for Joey Brrrrrrr. — Velez (@VelezAsks) February 14, 2022

Don’t like the way Burrow looked at his leg right there. Like Stafford tho, he’s tough as nails. If he can walk, he’ll be back out next drive. — Cale Charles (@CaleCOTC) February 14, 2022

Both Stafford and Burrow are really good but above that is they are both damn tough. Hope Burrow is ok. — Josh Engel (@EffJoshie) February 14, 2022

Burrow or Stafford aren’t coming out of this game unless they’re dead. Both way too tough — Ryan (@GOATPUNCHER_) February 14, 2022