Tonight, Matthew Stafford is the center of attention, and everyone is saying the same thing about him.

Is Matthew Stafford a safe bet in a big game?

It may be an unfair question, given how much he’s given to the game over the years, but it’s one that’s being asked right now.

The Arizona Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime, thanks to a Matthew Stafford interception.

Stafford is one of the most prolific passers in the league, but he’s been throwing a lot of interceptions lately.

In this case, it would be prohibitively costly.

Stafford’s reliability has been questioned by fans as the team heads into the playoffs.

MATTHEW STAFFORD HAS EVERYONE TALKING ABOUT HIM TONIGHT.

Matthew Stafford is a complete liar.

10 January 2022 — David Grubb (@DMGrubb)

In high-pressure situations, I have complete faith in Matthew Stafford. Go Rams!

10 January 2022 — j (@JaRomney)

I don’t trust Stafford in the playoffs because he hasn’t shown up in any clutch situations this season.

Breakout Szn (@N1_har) Alex Singleton January 10, 2022

McVay opted for a conservative approach.

Stafford suddenly lost my trust. https://t.co/1qtvQndndA

— January 10, 2022, from The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL)

Just a few moments ago,[email protected] said everything there was to say about the Rams’ 3rd-down decision.

Stafford was signed for that purpose.

What are we doing if you can’t trust him there?

January 10, 2022, by Matt Zemek (@MattZemek)

The NFC playoff bracket has been determined:

1) Packers (home-field advantage) 2) Buccaneers 3) Cowboys 4) Rams 5) Cardinals 6) 49ers 7) Eagles

– Eagles vs. Bucs– 49ers vs. Cowboys– Cardinals vs. Rams

January 10, 2022, — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate)

