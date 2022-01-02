Trending
Infosurhoy

Matthew Stafford Is Starting To Worry The NFL World

0
By on Sports

Matthew Stafford’s Situation In The NFL Is Getting Worse

Given his recent increase in interceptions, NFL fans are becoming concerned about Matthew Stafford.

On Sunday, Stafford threw two interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens.

It was a pick-six for his first interception.

His most recent interception came on a sloppy throw into the Ravens secondary down the middle of the field.

For the Ravens defense, Chuck Clark is having a great day.

NFL World Starting To Get Concerned With Matthew Stafford

NFL World Starting To Get Concerned With Matthew Stafford

Comments are closed.