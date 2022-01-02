Matthew Stafford Is Starting To Worry The NFL World

Matthew Stafford’s Situation In The NFL Is Getting Worse

Given his recent increase in interceptions, NFL fans are becoming concerned about Matthew Stafford.

On Sunday, Stafford threw two interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens.

It was a pick-six for his first interception.

His most recent interception came on a sloppy throw into the Ravens secondary down the middle of the field.

For the Ravens defense, Chuck Clark is having a great day.

NFL World Starting To Get Concerned With Matthew Stafford

Nobody has thrown more Pick Sixes this season than Matthew Stafford (4). pic.twitter.com/2tgpb076fu — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 2, 2022

Matt Stafford turned into late-2000s Jake Delhomme what the F happened? — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 2, 2022

This is quite the number from @ESPNStatsInfo: Matthew Stafford has thrown 4 pick sixes this season. Jared Goff threw 4 pick sixes during his 5 seasons with the Rams (2016-2020). — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 2, 2022