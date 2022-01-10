Matthew Stafford’s admission to the Sunday crowd was brutally honest.

On Sunday’s crowd, Matthew Stafford made a brutally honest admission.

During Sunday’s regular-season finale, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was not pleased with the crowd’s appearance.

The game was held in Los Angeles, but you’d never know it by the number of 49ers fans in attendance.

The stands were a sea of red, and Stafford admitted that communication was difficult due to the volume of their fans.

“The whole second half was a difficult environment for us to communicate in,” Stafford said.

Matthew Stafford Had Brutally Honest Admission On Sunday’s Crowd

Matthew Stafford Had Brutally Honest Admission On Sunday’s Crowd