Matthew Stafford’s No-Look Pass Reacts To Patrick Mahomes

Matthew Stafford’s no-look pass gets a reaction from Patrick Mahomes.

One throw in particular stood out among all of Matthew Stafford’s positive plays during Super Bowl LVI.

Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for a 22-yard gain deep into Bengals territory on the game-winning drive.

Stafford’s throw to Kupp was actually a no-look toss, according to a closer examination of the play.

No one has thrown more no-look passes than Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes in recent years, and even he was impressed by Stafford’s performance.

Mahomes couldn’t help but congratulate Stafford on his clutch completion on Twitter.

