Matthew Stafford’s Reaction to His Low Pass Attempts

Matthew Stafford Reacts To His Pass Attempts, Which Are At An All-Time Low

Matthew Stafford, a 13-year veteran, finally got over the hump and won his first NFL playoff game on Monday night.

With the exception of games he had to leave due to injury, he set a career low in single-game pass attempts.

The first-year Los Angeles Rams quarterback attempted only 17 passes (completing 13) in a 34-11 rout of the Arizona Cardinals.

Stafford, on the other hand, didn’t seem too bothered by his arm’s lack of use in the Wild Card win.

Instead, he blamed it on “the game’s flow.”

Stafford said during a press conference on Wednesday, according to NBC’s Pro Football Talk, “That was just the flow of the game.”

“We want to be balanced, as we always have, but nobody, to be honest with you, ever talks about that number.”

We’re just trying to get a feel for the game.

“

In this wire-to-wire victory, Matthew Stafford and the Rams jumped out to an early lead.

After a couple of early touchdowns put Los Angeles up 21-0 at halftime (one of which was a defensive touchdown), passing the ball didn’t seem to be a big part of the game plan.

Stafford credited his strong defense and 140 rushing yards to his success.

“Our running backs did an excellent job.

Then our defense did a fantastic job of giving us a short field,” he added.

“We had the ball in great field position so many times, and that doesn’t always equate to long drives,” he said.

With fewer plays, there are fewer opportunities to throw the ball.

However, I see it as a positive.

Without a doubt, I enjoy throwing the ball.

But I love it when I hand it off and our guys get 10, 12, or even 20 [yards]per carry.

So, at this point, I’ll take them in whatever form they come in.”

In the first round of this year’s playoffs, Stafford had it relatively easy.

With a divisional round matchup against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’ll have to up his pass attempts this weekend.

