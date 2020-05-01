Matthijs De Ligt: “I don’t like being a defender”

Zapping Eleven World Eleven Request – Real Madrid: Zidane saved his head thanks to the victory in the Clasico?

Former captain of Ajax Amsterdam, Matthijs De Ligt joined last summer with Juventus Turin, rejecting the offers of Paris Saint-Germain and Barça among others. His first season with the Bianconeri was not always successful, but he was able to be important at times. In an interview reported by Mundo Deportivo, the Dutch international affirms however that he did not choose the position of central defender for love but by advice, on the part of one of his former supervisors.

Matthijs De Ligt explains his change of position

Matthijs de LigtCredit Photo – Icon Sport

“Until the age of 15, I was an attacking midfielder. I played a lot in the middle of the field, I scored goals, I gave assists and all of a suddenly, they told me that it would be better for my career to move from a position behind, to a central place “said the young player, before continuing and saying:” I don’t like being a defender “. He ends by saying that he still has work to do: “You have to be able to step back and understand where you can improve. Mental qualities are essential in defense”