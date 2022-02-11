Matthijs de Ligt is ‘flattered’ by Chelsea’s interest in signing him as a replacement for Antonio Rudiger.

With club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Rudiger, and Andreas Christensen all out of contract, Chelsea could lose three centre-backs this summer.

The Blues have been putting in a lot of effort in recent weeks to sign Rudiger to a massive £200,000-a-week contract.

However, it remains to be seen whether Rudiger will sign a new contract, as ‘large signing-on fees’ and ‘competitive salary packages’ may be waiting for the 28-year-old elsewhere.

The Blues are reportedly interested in signing Juventus’ top earner De Ligt to potentially replace Rudiger, according to Sportmediaset.

The interest is said to have ‘flattered’ the 22-year-old Dutchman, and Juve is willing to work out a deal for the player who cost them £67 million in 2019.

Chelsea has an advantage over the other interested party, Barcelona, because De Ligt likes the idea of living in London.

However, the defender’s agent, Mino Raiola, may have a say in where he ends up.

Barca will make a comeback in a year or two, according to the super agent, once their finances are sorted out.

“Despite their current form, Barcelona will always be one of the biggest clubs in the world,” he said of Barca.

“You’ll know they’ll be back in a year or two.”

