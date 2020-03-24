Matthijs de Ligt set for long Juventus stay as girlfriend’s father says they’re ‘in love’ with Turin

The father of Matthijs de Ligt’s girlfriend AnneKee has claimed that the defender could stay at Juventus for ten years.

De Ligt is in his first season at the Italian club following his switch from Ajax last summer and has settled in well at Juventus.

The centre-back is in lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, with three of his Juventus team-mates – Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi and Danieile Rugani – having tested positive for the virus.

‘Matthijs tested negative, so consequently AnneKee has not needed any test,’ Keye Molenaar told Tuttosport.

‘I have to say that Juventus over these difficult days have shown themselves to be far more than a top club. It was a real family for the kids.

‘There was a little anxiety at first, especially as my daughter has become very close with Michela, Rugani’s girlfriend, who is also positive for Coronavirus.’

Keye Molenaar added that his daughter and de Ligt are ‘in love’ with Turin.

‘Aside from this being a tricky time, AnneKee and Matthijs are really in love with Turin and Italy. This is their first real home together and they’re not missing Amsterdam.

‘They are so in love with Turin that they could stay for five years, maybe 10.’

De Ligt’s contract at Juventus runs until the summer of 2024 and the 20-year-old could go on to enjoy many years at the club.

This season de Ligt, who won the Golden Boy award in 2018, has made 27 appearances for Juventus across all competitions.

Widely seen as one of the standout young defenders in world football, de Ligt made a major impact after breaking into the Ajax side and has also been capped by the Netherlands on 21 occasions.