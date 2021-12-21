Matty Peet, the manager of Wigan Athletic, wants the club to be a part of the community, tackling major issues.

Matty Peet, the manager of Wigan Athletic, wants his team to be a part of the community, tackling major issues.

MATTY Peet is Wigan’s man for making connections – and it’s not just about going to schools and posing for photos.

Walking around his hometown, the Warriors’ new boss is aware of the difficult issues that the club, its players, and its coaches should address.

Peet may lack the celebrity and a proven track record at the top, but he possesses something that few others possess.

He is a Wigan lad, and as a starry-eyed schoolboy, he understands how the club can represent the town. He also understands what is going on in the area.

And at the top of his to-do list is ensuring that the Warriors play as much of a role in addressing issues as they do in tackling opponents.

“I’ve seen the post-lockdown statistics on mental health, homelessness, poverty, drug abuse, and obesity in children,” Peet said.

“We don’t want to just open envelopes and hand out prizes; we want to make a difference on the big issues.”

We want to get into the tough stuff, and one of the players has mentioned the high rate of male suicide.

“Most people know someone who has been affected by either that or one of the other problems.

They have first-hand knowledge of the situation.

“As long as I’m in charge, we’ll be crushing it when it comes to community engagement.”

It is up to us to make that happen.

“Sports clubs, in general, can be more aware of their impact on their communities – and players can benefit greatly from this.”

“It’s to their advantage.”

Getting them out of their comfort zones, practicing public speaking, communication skills, and teamwork by loading up minibuses and meeting new people is almost like a team challenge.

“They develop a stronger sense of responsibility and bond with the fans.”

It’s a slang term if they mention fans but have never met them.

“However, the players are coming up with their own ideas for charities to support.”

Peet grew up in Wigan’s Hindley neighborhood, idolizing players like prop Kelvin Skerrett from the Central Park terraces.

The class of 2022 is already familiar with the stars of the glory days.

“We need to use the past as fuel and tap into it as we look to write our own story,” the understated coach said.

“Not just the winning teams, but also the toilers and staff members who have all contributed to the club’s history – everyone has a role to play.”

“Our new international players, as well as our younger players who have played fewer games…

