Matuidi leaves Juventus amid Inter Miami links

Blaise Matuidi has left Juventus after mutual consent with the club, the Bianconeri confirmed on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old joined Juve in 2017, and in a three-year stint with the Old Lady, the French midfielder made 133 appearances in all competitions and won five major titles.

“After three years and five titles (three Scudetti, one Coppa Italia and one Italian Super Cup), Blaise Matuidi and Juventus say goodbye with the consensual termination of the player’s contract,” read a statement.

Juve recalled his career in Turin and expressed their gratitude to the 2018 World Cup winner in the statement.

“And it is because of all his characteristics, and for the great commitment he has always put in place with us, that we thank him. Blaise is someone who will always be in our hearts and we wish him all the very best for the future,” the statement added.

It is reported that Matuidi is likely to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, run by David Beckham.