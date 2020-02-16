Mauricio Pochettino admits he would love to manage in Premier League again

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he has a burning desire to manage in the Premier League again.

The former Tottenham boss, who has been out of the game since being sacked by Spurs last November, is still regarded among the world’s elite bosses and has been waiting for the right opportunity.

‘To be honest, I would love to work in the Premier League,’ he told Sky Sports.

‘It’s going to be difficult, I know, and for now it’s a moment to wait and we’ll see what happens.

‘It’s a moment of recovery, to think about yourself a little bit, and to be ready because in football always something can happen and you need to be ready.

‘I’m ready and waiting for a new challenge. I have the belief and confidence that the next challenge will be fantastic.’

Pochettino took Tottenham to the Champions League final and delivered consistent top four finishes, before results and performances dipped this season.

Jose Mourinho took the hot-seat at Spurs but speculation is still rife about where the man he succeeded will end up.

It seems likely that the 47-year-old will work in either LaLiga or the Premier League again.

Atletico Madrid are understood to be interested in his services, particularly with the team struggling under Diego Simeone this term.

And Manchester United have also been connected with a move for Pochettino, though they recently reiterated their faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pochettino confessed to being aware of speculation surrounding him: ‘I was in Argentina, I was in Qatar, I was in Spain and I have Jesus [Perez, assistant manager to Pochettino at Spurs] who follows the news a little bit but I notice the rumours,’ he said.

‘All of the coaching staff accept that there are rumours. We deal with rumours naturally.’

Having taken time out to travel and relax, the Argentine now reflects on a job well done at Spurs.

‘Of course I feel very proud about everything I achieved at Tottenham and when I analyse my time there, plenty of positive things happened,’ says Pochettino. ‘I took charge at a pivotal moment for the club.

‘Everything I had to do was very scary in those moments. To destroy White Hart Lane and to build a new stadium, to play at Wembley and Milton Keynes, only football people know how difficult it was to deal with these situations.

‘To apply a new philosophy and new ideas was very tough but I feel very proud with the success that we had and to take Tottenham to a different level,’ he added.