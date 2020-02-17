Mauricio Pochettino in pole position to replace Pep Guardiola with future of Man City boss in doubt

Mauricio Pochettino is the front-runner for the Manchester City job if Pep Guardiola leaves this summer.

The Citizens were banned from European competition for the next two seasons by UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

With the Champions League the only trophy that has eluded City since Pep Guardiola’s rival, the Spaniard’s future at the Etihad Stadium has been clouded in serious doubt.

And in the case of the eventuality, former Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino has been lined up as Guardiola’s successor, according to the Sun.

The Argentinian has been out of a job since being sacked by Spurs in early December, just six months after leading the north London club to their first ever Champions League final.

Pochettino has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester over the past 12 months – but many believed that it would be United who would snap him up given their long-standing interest in him and amid growing pressure on current Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 47-year-old was caught on camera standing next to United’s new PR contact Neil Ashton in midweek during a Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United.

However, City are reportedly poised to step in and pip their rivals to Pochettino’s signature, despite unable being to guarantee Champions League football at the Etihad Stadium until 2022.

Despite UEFA’s announcement that the club have been banned from competing in Europe for the 2020-21 and 2021-2022 seasons, City have said that they will appeal the ruling which could change the course of the club’s immediate future in Europe.

Not only would the ruling eradicate their chances of winning the Champions League in the near future, but it could also cost the club up to £170million in revenue during this period.

Furthermore, the club are not only sweating over the future of Guardiola but are also expected to face a battle to keep hold of key players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero following UEFA’s decision.

City’s Spanish manager is currently odds-on with Ladbrokes to leave the club at the end of the season, depsite him having a contract until 2021.

Pochettino is priced at 5/2 to become the new City manager, while Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers (9/2) and RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann (7/1) are also in the running.