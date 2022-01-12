Mauricio Pochettino is in talks with Manchester United about taking over as manager, but Rangnick prefers Ten Hag.

Mauricio Pochettino is in talks with Manchester United about becoming manager, but Rangnick prefers Ten Hag.

MAURICIO POCHETTINO is still in’secret contact’ with Manchester United ahead of a possible summer transfer.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking in November, the PSG manager has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Man United are currently managed by Ralf Rangnick as an interim manager until the end of the season.

The German, on the other hand, will proceed upstairs to begin his two-year consulting job.

And the search for a permanent replacement for Solskjaer is still underway, with Pochettino one of the frontrunners.

The Argentine, who led Spurs to the Champions League final last season, appears to be on his way to winning his first major trophy this season, with PSG leading Nice by 11 points at the top of Ligue 1.

They’ve also qualified for the Champions League knockout stages, where they’ll face Real Madrid in the last 16.

Pochettino’s family still lives in London, and United bosses are reportedly keen on bringing him to Old Trafford.

However, according to Le Parisien, Rangnick has his sights set on Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag.

In the 2018-19 season, the 51-year-old won the Eredivisie with Ajax and advanced to the Champions League semi-finals before losing to Pochettino’s Spurs in dramatic circumstances.

Within a year, Matthijs de Ligt, Donny van de Beek, and Hakim Ziyech had all left the club.

However, he has revitalized the team, and they won the Eredivisie by 16 points last season.

They are one point behind PSV in the table this season.

And Ten Hag has qualified for the Champions League’s last 16 after being one of only three teams to win all six of their group games.

In the second round, they will face Benfica, and they are confident of progressing to the quarter-finals.

Ten Hag’s Ajax contract, like Pochettino’s at PSG, expires at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Meanwhile, United’s struggles on the pitch continue as they attempt to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

The Red Devils are currently in seventh place, four points behind a Champions League qualification spot.

