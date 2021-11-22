Mauricio Pochettino is’ready to leave PSG to replace Solskjaer at Manchester United RIGHT NOW’ because his family is still in England.

Because his family is still based in England, Mauricio Pochettino is’ready to quit PSG to replace Solskjaer at Man Utd NOW.’

According to reports, MAURICIO POCHETTINO is ready to leave PSG and take over at Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s near-three-year tenure as manager of Old Trafford has finally come to an end.

Within 30 minutes of United’s 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday, the decision was made, with Michael Carrick taking over as interim manager.

However, the Daily Mail reports that former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is ready to take over as the search for a successor begins.

That’s because they claim he’s currently staying in a hotel in Paris, while his family remains in England after six years in France.

He began his coaching career at Southampton in 2013, then moved to Tottenham for three years before being fired in 2019.

Pochettino, who was linked with the United job before joining PSG, has struggled in France since then.

Last season, they finished second in the league but won the cup, and they are now 11 points ahead.

Despite this, it has been reported that Pochettino is having trouble dealing with egos in the dressing room, having to manage Lionel Messi, 34, Neymar, 29, and Kylian Mbappe, 22.

The Argentine will arrive in Manchester on Tuesday ahead of PSG’s Champions League match against City on Wednesday.

However, it is claimed that United have yet to contact Pochettino about the vacant position.

Ex-Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, according to SunSport, has been approached about the job.

In addition to a £7.5 million payoff for Solskjaer, United is willing to pay £8 million in compensation to his current club, Leicester.

Rodgers’ contract allows him to speak to certain clubs if they approach him, and United is one of them.