Mauricio Pochettino signs a Manchester United shirt after ‘overruling’ a PSG representative because he is linked with the manager’s job.

Mauricio Pochettino signs a shirt for Manchester United after ‘overruling’ a PSG representative, as he is linked with the manager’s job.

Before last night’s Champions League match between PSG and Man City, MAURICIO POCHETTINO autographed a Manchester United shirt for a fan.

The 49-year-old Argentine is a leading contender to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, is standing firm, refusing to speak with United’s manager.

Pochettino was in town for Tottenham’s match against Manchester City at the Etihad last night.

Prior to his team’s 2-1 loss, he added fuel to the fire by signing a young fan’s Man United shirt despite a PSG representative telling him he couldn’t.

“We met Poch today, my kid had his autograph stuff in the bag, and the guy goes, ‘See if you can get him to sign a Man United shirt,'” a United supporter told talkSPORT.

“That’s my kid’s shirt; they didn’t include a photo of him signing it.”

“Excuse me, it’s a Manchester United shirt, he won’t sign it,” a representative said.

‘It’s fine, it’s fine,’ he said, signing the document.

“I fully expected him to [refuse to sign the document].”

‘Get your card signed first, then put your shirt out and see what happens,’ I told my son.

“He had an out because he was told to turn it down, but he didn’t and signed it.”

Pochettino, who enjoys a good working relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson, told the press that he is happy in Paris, but he did not rule himself out of the running to succeed Solskjaer.

“I’m not a child; I’ve spent my entire life playing football and 12 years coaching – I’m aware that rumors will always exist,” he said.

“It’s both positive and negative at times.

However, they will not be able to divert your attention away from the task at hand

Football is what it is.

“We are completely focused on achieving the best possible result.”

As a result, we are unable to discuss it.

It’s a fact that I’m content in Paris.

In Paris, I’m content.

“I respect PSG. What other clubs do is not my concern.”

I have to concentrate on PSG.

“I used to play here and have a lot of respect for the club and its supporters.”

It’s an incredibly exciting time to be a member of the club.

“Football is a game played today, not tomorrow.”

Football is about results… we left Tottenham two years ago, and there were a lot of rumors about us a few weeks before that, and look what happened.

“Winning is the goal.”

It all boils down to the outcome.

My contract runs until 2023, so I have one more season left.

