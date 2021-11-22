Mauricio Pochettino, the next Manchester United manager, is unhappy at PSG and open to a move to Old Trafford.

Mauricio Pochettino, the next Manchester United manager, is unhappy at PSG and is open to a move to Old Trafford.
Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has struggled with internal politics at the French club and appears eager to return to the Premier League.
Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear that he wants to be considered for the vacant Manchester United manager’s position, which will be filled temporarily by Michael Carrick.
Following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, Carrick will take charge of United for the first time in a crucial Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday night.
However, he is only serving as an interim manager, with United planning to appoint a more experienced manager until the end of the season, when a permanent replacement will be named.
Pochettino, the former Tottenham manager who now manages Paris Saint-Germain, has sped up the process by announcing that he is open to being approached to succeed Solskjaer.
Pochettino has struggled to deal with PSG’s politics and a dressing room that includes monster personalities – and egos – in Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe, according to sources.
Pochettino arrives in Manchester on Tuesday, just in time for PSG’s crucial Champions League group game against Manchester City the next day.
The French team’s qualification for the next stage could be jeopardized if they lose, and there are indications that Pochettino may not last beyond the summer unless he can deliver Europe’s biggest prize to his Qatari owners.
With Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers also rumored to be on United’s mind, the ball is now in their court as they try to claw their way out of the mess left by Solskjaer’s spectacular collapse.
Analysis: Pochettino would be a step in the right direction for Manchester United
By Daniel Storey, i chief football writer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was wholly unfit for the task of long-term elite coach – that was clear to many painfully early on – but he was a useful human shield for the mess that sits above him. It’s like when a small child promises to tidy their room and then places a large soft toy in front of the cupboard to stop the detritus spilling out onto the floor. Solskjaer smiled a lot, talked about positive vibes on demand and was friendly on a Zoom call. To Manchester United’s hierarchy, that was uniquely helpful.
That game is now up for Manchester United. On the pitch, they have quickly learned that shiny new toys do good numbers for the brand but do not a cohesive system make. Their finances remain healthy, buoyed by historic strength and a global fanbase, but cannot persevere forever if the team isn’t winning. It is, to be blunt, time to get someone in as manager who really knows what they are doing (sorry Ole) but won’t fall out with everyone in the process of doing it (sorry Jose). Step forward Mauricio Pochettino.
Pochettino has been here before. He was Manchester United’s initial first choice to replace Mourinho, before they became bewitched by the notion that an effective interim manager could become a Fergie-lite sovereign. Pochettino made no secret of his desire to manage United then and he’s apparently making little secret of that desire now. For Manchester United, this would represent a move back in the right direction.