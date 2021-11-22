Mauricio Pochettino, the next Manchester United manager, is unhappy at PSG and open to a move to Old Trafford.

Mauricio Pochettino, the next Manchester United manager, is unhappy at PSG and is open to a move to Old Trafford.

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has struggled with internal politics at the French club and appears eager to return to the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear that he wants to be considered for the vacant Manchester United manager’s position, which will be filled temporarily by Michael Carrick.

Following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, Carrick will take charge of United for the first time in a crucial Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday night.

However, he is only serving as an interim manager, with United planning to appoint a more experienced manager until the end of the season, when a permanent replacement will be named.

Pochettino, the former Tottenham manager who now manages Paris Saint-Germain, has sped up the process by announcing that he is open to being approached to succeed Solskjaer.

Pochettino has struggled to deal with PSG’s politics and a dressing room that includes monster personalities – and egos – in Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe, according to sources.

Pochettino arrives in Manchester on Tuesday, just in time for PSG’s crucial Champions League group game against Manchester City the next day.

The French team’s qualification for the next stage could be jeopardized if they lose, and there are indications that Pochettino may not last beyond the summer unless he can deliver Europe’s biggest prize to his Qatari owners.

With Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers also rumored to be on United’s mind, the ball is now in their court as they try to claw their way out of the mess left by Solskjaer’s spectacular collapse.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was completely unfit for the job of long-term elite coach, as many people painfully realized early on, but he was a useful human shield for the shambles that surrounded him.

It’s the same as when a small child promises to clean their room and then puts a large soft toy in front of the cupboard to keep the mess from spilling out onto the floor.

On a Zoom call, Solskjaer smiled a lot, talked about positive vibes on the fly, and was friendly.

That was especially beneficial to Manchester United’s management.

