Maurizio Sarri has been ‘reassured by Juventus over his job for now’

Maurizio Sarri is safe in his job for now but must improve in all competitions or face the axe at Juventus, according to reports in Italy.

Sarri is under increasing pressure as manager of Juve following a 2-1 defeat by Verona at the weekend which saw them lose top spot in Serie A to Inter Milan.

On Tuesday, reports in Italy suggested that Sarri was cutting a lonely figure and being kept in a job by the blistering form of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The tune has slightly changed now that Sarri has reportedly been given the backing of Juventus president Andrea Agnelli.

Tuttosport’s front page carries the story that the 61-year-old will be given more time to get things right but will be judged on his performance in all competitions.

It reports that Sarri met Agnelli for dinner to talk over what had been going wrong, adding ‘the next big tasks in Coppa Italia, Champions League and the League could be decisive for his future’.

Juventus are second to Inter on goal difference but will be confident of picking up three points at home to Brescia on Sunday.

Before that, though, they have the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final against AC Milan in Turin on Thursday.

Sarri may also find some relief in the last 16 of the Champions League. Juventus were drawn against Lyon and they travel to France in two weeks for the first leg.

There is, however, concern that Juventus will miss out on a ninth Scudetto in a row and any chance of that happening puts Sarri’s position in jeopardy.