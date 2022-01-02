Mauro Icardi, a PSG outcast, is set to join Juventus in a £2 million loan deal with a £30 million option for a permanent deal this summer.

In the summer, PSG outcast Mauro Icardi is set to join Juventus on a £2 million loan deal with a £30 million option for a permanent deal.

According to reports, Mauro Icardi of Paris Saint-Germain is set to join Juventus on loan.

Mauricio Pochettino has only given him eight starts this season, but he has scored five goals.

He serves as a backup to Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, but he has the potential to revive his career at Juventus.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A club will pay £2 million for the Argentine on loan.

Juventus could make his move permanent for an additional £30 million if his spell in Turin is successful.

Last summer, Icardi was linked with a move to the Old Lady and was said to be “open” to the move.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure last summer, Max Allegri’s side has been without a goalscorer.

With eight goals, Paulo Dybala leads the goalscoring charts, one goal ahead of Alvaro Morata.

With Morata rumored to be on his way out, Icardi could be the man to take his place.

Barcelona are planning a move for the Spaniard after adding Ferran Torres to their attack.

Tottenham have also been linked with Morata as a possible replacement for England captain Harry Kane if he leaves.

