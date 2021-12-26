Max Verstappen and George Russell could be three new threats to Lewis Hamilton’s F1 world title next season.

Max Verstappen and George Russell are two of Lewis Hamilton’s potential new challengers for the F1 world title next season.

LEWIS HAMILTON narrowly missed out on a record-tying eighth Formula One world title this season, and he could face an even tougher challenge next season.

Max Verstappen won the title in controversial circumstances at Yas Marina earlier this month, and he’ll be desperate to defend it in 2022.

There are rumors that Hamilton will RETIRE following this year’s thrilling title race, but he is expected to return to the grid when the season begins in March.

Verstappen will undoubtedly challenge him for the title once more, but new technical regulations set to take effect in 2022 could make the title race even more open.

SunSport examines who might challenge Hamilton for the title in 2022.

To defend his first title, the Red Bull flyer will undoubtedly give it his all.

The 24-year-old has a lot of talent behind the wheel, and he’ll be Hamilton’s biggest rival next season.

If Verstappen maintains his form from 2021, he will be a strong contender in 2022.

The 23-year-old British driver will join Mercedes from Williams next season to replace Valteri Bottas, who is leaving the team.

Russell will be Hamilton’s teammate, but he will be able to show off his abilities more in a much faster car.

It remains to be seen whether he will be a title contender, but he impressed when filling in for Hamilton at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.

However, as Mercedes learned during the days of Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton, having two drivers competing for the championship can be detrimental to the team…

Cars will shoot air upwards, rather than behind them, in the 2022 revolution.

As a result, the drivers will be able to travel closer together, resulting in more competitive racing.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is one of the people who could benefit from this.

Ferrari rose from sixth in the constructors’ standings in 2020 to third in 2021, and Leclerc’s performance could improve even more if the team continues to improve.

Last season, Perez, Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate, showed flashes of brilliance in the driver standings, finishing fourth.

The 31-year-old Mexican driver is the ideal partner for Verstappen, and he valiantly held up Hamilton behind him in Abu Dhabi, allowing Verstappen to win.

His title chances are still in doubt, but he has the car to cause Hamilton problems on multiple occasions next season.

And if Russell does not adapt quickly at Mercedes, Red Bull will be forced to…

