Max Verstappen expresses his gratitude for Lewis Hamilton’s ‘incredible’ championship win.

Max Verstappen expresses his gratitude for Lewis Hamilton’s ‘incredible’ championship victory.

In the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Verstappen clinched the 2021 Formula One title, while Hamilton was left to rue a late safety car.

After snatching the World Championship from Lewis Hamilton in dramatic fashion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Max Verstappen described his victory as “unbelievable.”

Following a controversial ruling while the race was yellow flagged late in the race, Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the final lap and stormed to victory.

Mercedes has filed a formal complaint regarding the handling of the yellow flag situation.

Hamilton’s team has brought up two instances in which they believe the rules were broken.

But that didn’t stop Verstappen from celebrating his well-deserved victory as he crossed the finish line for his first world title.

“It’s mind-blowing.”

“I kept fighting throughout the race and then there was an opportunity in the last lap, which was incredible,” Verstappen said.

“I’m at a loss for words.

Honda and my team have earned it.

Finally, some good fortune for me.

I’d also like to thank Checo (Sergio Perez), who has been a fantastic teammate.

“My team is aware that I adore them, and I hope that we can continue to work together for the next ten to fifteen years.”

I have no desire to change at all.

If they will have me, I want to stay with them for the rest of my life.

“I’m in such a good mood right now.

When we first got together, our goal was to win this championship, and now we have.”

Verstappen’s title victory, which came in the final lap of the final race, will go down as one of the most remarkable in Formula One history.

On several occasions, the two have raced each other, including a crash for the Dutchman at Silverstone and a write-off for both cars in Italy.

They were tied for first place in the points heading into Abu Dhabi, and Hamilton got the better of his rival on the first turn of the race, before connecting one last time before the first lap was completed.

Lewis Hamilton congratulates Max Verstappen on his victory and looks back on a fantastic year??????

That was only the beginning of the drama, with the climax arriving in a typical fashion.

