Max Verstappen has threatened to leave Formula One if the Red Bull engineer who assisted him in stealing Lewis Hamilton’s world title is fired.

Max Verstappen has threatened to leave Formula One if he loses the Red Bull engineer who assisted him in stealing Lewis Hamilton’s world title.

According to The Independent, Verstappen has told Lambiase that his presence is so important to him that he would consider retiring from racing to be with him.

After a controversial victory over Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the engineer was present when the Dutchman won his first ever world title.

“I told him that I only work with him,” Verstappen said to Ziggo Sport.

As soon as he comes to a halt, I come to a halt as well.

“Of course, we can be harsh with each other at times, but that’s something I want as well.”

“When I’m being a jerk, he has to tell me, and I have to tell him.

That was something I always told him.

“He can tell me that on the radio, too, but things have been going really well recently.”

“For the past few years, I’ve tried to be the engineer and he’s tried to be the driver,” says the engineer.

Lambiase, who has become known for his no-nonsense approach to radio messages, is the engineer in charge of all pit-to-car communication with Verstappen on his earpiece during races.

For every one of Verstappen’s 118 starts at Red Bull, Lambiase has been his engineer.

Verstappen replaced Danill Kvyat at Red Bull ahead of the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, and the two were paired together.

Verstappen would go on to win that race on his Red Bull debut, when he was just 18 years old.

Lambiase, who holds dual British and Italian citizenship, began his Formula One career with Jordan in 2005 and stayed with the team for ten years, despite several name changes.

Lambiase joined the Red Bull team in 2015, replacing Guillaume Rocquelin, who had just been promoted.

Verstappen has previously stated that Lambiase has a calming effect on him during a race.

“I think we are both very straightforward,” Verstappen said last year.

We’re completely open and honest.

“And we can tell each other when we’ve done a poor job.”

That appeals to me.

“And he’s a quiet guy.”

So, for me, short, quick communication is the best, and you get to know each other over time.

“You and your partner spend a lot of time together.”

Sometimes I think he already knows what I’m going to say.”

On and off the track, the two have developed a strong bond.

And it was because of this bond that the 24-year-old star was able to beat Hamilton on the final lap of the season to win the championship.

Christian Horner, the CEO of Red Bull, understands the significance of…

