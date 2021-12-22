Max Verstappen has threatened to retire from Formula One if the Red Bull engineer who helped him win the world championship from Lewis Hamilton is fired.

Max Verstappen has threatened to leave Formula One if he loses the Red Bull engineer who helped him win the world championship from Lewis Hamilton.

According to The Independent, Verstappen has told Lambiase that his presence is so important to him that he would consider retiring from racing in order to be with him.

The engineer was present when the Dutchman won his first world championship after a contentious victory over Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“I’ve told him I only work with him,” Verstappen told Ziggo Sport.

When he comes to a halt, I come to an end as well.

“Of course, we can be harsh with each other at times, but I also want that.”

“I have to tell him when I’m being a jerk, and he has to tell me when I’m being a jerk.”

That was something I always told him.

“He can say that on the radio, too, but things have been going really well lately.”

“For the past few years, I’ve attempted to be the engineer, while he has attempted to be the driver.”

Lambiase is the engineer in charge of all pit-to-car communication, and he has become known for his no-nonsense approach to radio messages, which he communicates with Verstappen through his earpiece during the races.

For every one of Verstappen’s 118 starts at Red Bull, Lambiase has been his engineer.

After Verstappen replaced Danill Kvyat at Red Bull ahead of the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, the two were paired together.

Verstappen would go on to win that race on his Red Bull debut, when he was only 18 years old.

Lambiase, who holds dual British and Italian citizenship, began his Formula One career with Jordan in 2005 and stayed with the team for ten years, despite several name changes.

Lambiase joined the Red Bull team in 2015, replacing Guillaume Rocquelin, who had recently been promoted.

Lambiase has a calming effect on Verstappen during races, as he has previously stated.

“I think we are both very straightforward,” Verstappen said last year.

We are completely open and honest with each other.

“And we’ll be able to tell each other when we’re doing a bad job.”

That’s really cool.

“And he’s a quiet guy.”

So short, quick communication is the best for me, and you get to know each other over time.

“You guys spend a lot of time together.

“Sometimes I think he already knows what I’m going to say.”

On and off the track, they’ve developed a strong bond.

And it was because of this bond that the 24-year-old driver was able to beat Hamilton on the final lap of the season to win the championship.

