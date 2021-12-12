Max Verstappen KEEPS the Formula One World Championship as Mercedes loses its appeals against the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, causing Lewis Hamilton heartbreak.

Max Verstappen KEEPS the Formula One World Championship as Mercedes loses appeals against the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, causing Lewis Hamilton heartbreak.

In one of the most contentious finishes to a sporting event, MAX VERSTAPPEN was crowned F1 champion.

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team was incensed, accusing race officials of breaking the rules, resulting in a thrilling one-lap title fight between Hamilton and Verstappen.

The German team is expected to file a new legal challenge after a four-and-a-half hour battle to have the decision overturned.

“I am very relieved,” Verstappen said after Mercedes’ protest was rejected.

It’s been a particularly trying day.”

“I’m disappointed we had to go through that,” Red Bull CEO Christian Horner said.

Nobody can take Max’s title as world champion; he’s a deserving world champion.”

Toto Wolff, the CEO of Mercedes-Benz, was furious with race director Michael Masi, who is under investigation for his handling of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Masi, the equivalent of a referee, has been dogged by questions about how he handled flashpoints throughout the season – none more so than here at the final race.

Verstappen’s coming-of-age against the seven-time champion was supposed to be the best finale the sport had ever seen.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Witnessing the end of an era and the beginning of a new reign for the Dutchman was a watershed moment.

F1 has a history of shooting itself in the foot, but this time they added a rocket launcher to the mix.

This was a new low after the pathetic performance at the Belgian GP earlier this year, when a handful of laps were run behind a safety car to satisfy lucrative TV contracts.

It demonstrates that, despite having the best fight in years, the sport has been overregulated by a rule book that even the FIA doesn’t understand.

Nicholas Latifi’s crash five laps from the end caused Masi to deploy the safety car while the broken Williams was recovered.

Initially, Masi stated that “any lapped cars will not be allowed to overtake,” implying that Verstappen would be trapped behind five backmarkers before being able to pass Hamilton.

Masi changed his mind on the penultimate lap, allowing only the five cars to unlap themselves, putting Verstappen right behind Hamilton.

On old tyres, Hamilton was left sitting duck as Verstappen swooped past on the final lap to win his first world title.

The basis for Mercedes’ protest was…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.