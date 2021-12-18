Max Verstappen retains the Formula One World Championship as Mercedes loses appeals against the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, causing heartbreak for Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen retains the Formula One World Championship as Mercedes loses appeals against the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, causing Lewis Hamilton heartbreak.

In one of the most contentious finishes to a sporting event, MAX VERSTAPPEN was crowned F1 champion.

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team was enraged, accusing race officials of breaking the rules, resulting in a thrilling one-lap title fight between Hamilton and Verstappen.

The German team is expected to file a new legal challenge after a four-and-a-half hour battle to have the decision overturned.

“I am very relieved,” Verstappen said after Mercedes’ protest was rejected.

It’s been a long and exhausting day.”

“I’m disappointed we had to go through that,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner added.

Nobody can take Max’s title as world champion; he’s a deserving world champion.”

Toto Wolff, the CEO of Mercedes-Benz, was enraged at race director Michael Masi, who was under investigation for his handling of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Masi, the race’s equivalent of a referee, has been dogged by questions about his handling of flashpoints all season, but none more so than here at the finale.

Verstappen’s coming-of-age against the seven-time champion was supposed to be the best finale the sport had ever seen.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Witnessing the end of an era and the beginning of a new reign for the Dutchman was a watershed moment.

F1 is known for shooting itself in the foot, but this time they added a rocket launcher to the mix.

This was a new low after the disgraceful performance at the Belgian Grand Prix earlier this year, when a handful of laps were run behind a safety car to satisfy lucrative television contracts.

It demonstrates that, despite having the best fight in years, the sport has been overregulated by a rule book that even the FIA doesn’t understand.

Nicholas Latifi’s crash five laps from the end caused Masi to deploy the safety car while the broken Williams was recovered. Latifi had led for the majority of the race and had a large lead.

Initially, Masi stated that ‘any lapped cars will not be allowed to overtake,’ implying that Verstappen would be trapped behind five backmarkers before gaining a competitive advantage over Hamilton.

However, Masi changed his mind on the penultimate lap, allowing only the five cars to unlap themselves, putting Verstappen right behind Hamilton.

On old tyres, Hamilton was left a sitting duck as Verstappen swooped past on the final lap to win his first world title.

Mercedes’ outrage was…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.