Max Verstappen says Red Bull have to ‘step it up’ this season as he aims to topple Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen has said Red Bull need to ‘step it up’ this season as he aims to topple Lewis Hamilton as the king of Formula One.

The Dutchman stands a chance in the title race in the team’s new RB16, which has tested well throughout the winter.

He will be looking to push the Brit in his Mercedes from the start of next week’s season opener in Melbourne.

Verstappen, 22, who was the youngest driver enter a Formula One race aged 17 and 166 days in 2015, told Sky Sports: ‘We are just pushing as a team to try and make it happen.

‘Of course, I would like to win the title every single year but as a team of course we have to step it up a bit. I’m pretty confident about this year that we can do a really good job.’

When asked if he felt he should have a title by now, he said: ‘You always just have to be realistic.

‘We just didn’t have the chance yet to fight for the title so you cannot force it or whatever.’

Verstappen came third in last year’s championship behind Mercedes’ drivers Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton, who came first.

But he has been given a boost ahead of the coming season as his home track Zandvoort will host a race for the first time in 35 years.

The Dutchman said he was positively surprised by the new circuit after he tested it out on Wednesday.

‘I really enjoyed it out there,’ Verstappen said after he had driven his first laps in a 2012 Red Bull car.

‘It is even better than it was before, it’s very exciting, I think a lot of people will like it.’

As the youngest Grand Prix winner and first Dutchman ever to triumph, Verstappen has attracted tens of thousands of fans to races in Belgium and Austria and helped Zandvoort sell out its 300,000 tickets months ago.

Hoping to permanently reclaim a place on the Formula One calendar, Zandvoort recently completed a €15million overhaul of its picturesque but outdated circuit in the dunes west of Amsterdam.

Its most prominent new features are two banked curves, which Verstappen said give the track a unique feel.

He said: ‘In turn three there is a massive banking, that is really cool. When you enter it’s quite a blind spot, because you’re so low in the car. So we can do a lot of lines through there.

‘The last corner as well is pretty banked. When we enter with the new cars and the DRS open, I think it will be a good challenge and a lot of fun.’

Known for his spectacular and unorthodox overtaking manoeuvres, Verstappen has many Dutch fans dreaming of such moves at Zandvoort, despite its reputation as a track with little chance for drivers to pass each other.

But he is taking a more pragmatic approach.

He said: ‘As a team, we have to target to try and be first, so we don’t need to overtake.’

Although the hopes of his many Dutch fans could lead to extra pressure to excel in his home Grand Prix, Verstappen is not expecting to feel more stress.

He added: ‘The pressure will be the same as in every Grand Prix. Yes, there will be a lot of people supporting me, but at the end of the day I will always try my very best in every race. So that doesn’t change anything in the preparation for this one.’