Max Verstappen takes pole for the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton settling for second.

MAX Verstappen took pole position at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, drawing first blood in his battle with Lewis Hamilton for the Formula One title.

Red Bull has the advantage going into Sunday’s final race, with Hamilton second on the grid and McLaren’s Lando Norris third.

From Q1 onwards, Hamilton set a blistering pace around the track and led the field, but Verstappen fought back to set the fastest time in Q2.

And in Q3, the Dutchman kept his cool, beating Hamilton by three hundredths of a second to claim pole.

Hamilton will have to rely on his 14 years of experience to overtake Verstappen over the 58 laps of tomorrow’s race.

Hamilton has a great record in Abu Dhabi, winning four of the last seven races there.

In 2020, however, it was Verstappen who took pole and finished first.

Verstappen will be buoyed by his performance in Saudi Arabia and will try to keep Hamilton at bay once more.

Red Bull identified an issue with Verstappen’s rear wing minutes before qualifying began, forcing him to make a last-minute change to his car.

“It was an amazing feeling,” Verstappen said after the race. “We definitely improved the car again in qualifying.”

“This is exactly what we wanted, and I’m very pleased with it.”

“Right now, I’m looking forward to tomorrow because it’s the most important day of the week.”

“I was at ease going into qualifying because I knew my team would always provide me with the best car.”

“First, Max did a great lap, and we couldn’t compete with that time,” Hamilton explained.

“We couldn’t respond to that lap; he had a fantastic lap.”

“However, we’re in a good position with our tyres for tomorrow, and we’re hoping for a good race.”

“The last lap was nice and clean, but I couldn’t go any faster…I couldn’t beat that time; he deserved to be in first place.”

“I’m still in the front row, and I’m thankful I can see him!”