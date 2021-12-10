Max Verstappen vs. Lewis Hamilton: Red Bull’s Verstappen claims he is being treated ‘unfairly’ ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In Abu Dhabi, Verstappen and Hamilton will face off for the most memorable championship in recent memory.

In the 2021 World Drivers’ Championship, Max Verstappen insisted that he “doesn’t need to be reminded” of the sporting code, claiming that stewards had treated him unfairly.

The Red Bull driver spoke to the media on Thursday alongside title rival Lewis Hamilton, just days after receiving two penalties in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: one for gaining an advantage off the track and another for braking sharply in front of the reigning champion.

“Clearly, only I was wrong in some way,” Verstappen said. “As I said, other people do exactly the same thing and get nothing.”

“We were both off the track going into turn one, and they somehow decided it was my fault.”

That is something with which I disagree.

“I don’t agree with the other penalty [for the crash], because then he pushes me off the track, looks at me, doesn’t turn in, just pushes me outside the white line, the track edge, and he only gets a warning for it.”

“It’s not how it should be, and it’s not fair because other drivers appear to be able to do different things while only I receive a penalty.”

When both drivers were told that the championship could be decided by a collision following a series of dangerous incidents throughout the season, they both laughed it off.

Verstappen was particularly irritated, as the implication of the question was not lost on him: if neither driver scored in Abu Dhabi, he would win his first championship, and it would not be the first time a crash had altered the championship trophy’s course.

Michael Schumacher’s first victory with Benetton came in 1994, when he cut across Damon Hill, crashing out and irreversibly damaging his rival’s Williams, keeping him at bay by a point in the standings.

After colliding in the penultimate GP a year earlier, Ayrton Senna also ruled out his former teammate Alain Prost in the decider in 1990.

Verstappen explained, “As a driver, you don’t think about these things.”

“It’s you.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton: Red Bull driver insists he is treated ‘unfairly’ ahead of Abu Dhabi decider