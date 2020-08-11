Max Verstappen wins 70th Anniversary Grand Prix to end Lewis Hamilton’s winning run

After snapping back at his engineer early in the race, Max Verstappen was in a lighter mood in the closing laps.

“You must have sweaty hands, make sure you sanitise,” chuckled the young Dutch driver, while steering his Red Bull at over 200 miles per hour.

It is called the cockiness of youth. He has raced over a hundred times in Formula One but it is worth remembering Verstappen is only 22 years of age.

He has been one of the sport’s great hopes for some time and this was further confirmation he is the young man with all the tools to take up the challenge of putting a major thrill back into Formula One.

The dominance of Mercedes has, let’s face it, become dull to those without a vested interest, or those with only a passing interest.

But here was a flawless reminder of Verstappen’s frightening talent and equally frightening confidence.

There are new regulations being drawn up for 2022 and if they achieve their aim of levelling the playing field in terms of car performance, then a toe-to-toe fight between record-breaking Hamilton, who would then be a bona fide veteran, and Verstappen would make for compelling viewing.

It still might this season.

That scenario is unlikely but if Mercedes continue to have the sort of chronic tyre problems that have dogged them through these back-to-back Silverstone races, then it is at least a possibility.

The Mercedes suffer with their tyres in the heat, it seems. Next weekend, it is Barcelona, where you are unlikely to need a sweater.

Verstappen and Red Bull will be relishing the chance to ruffle Hamilton and his team.

That is exactly what they did on Sunday.

Pole-sitter Bottas and Hamilton got off the line cleanly but any ideas the duo would disappear in it the distance were soon proved wrong.

Verstappen stayed on Hamilton’s tail and after telling his engineer he would not be exercising any caution and would not be driving like a grandmother, he took the lead when the Mercedes pair stopped for an early tyre change.

And to what you expect was the surprise of the entire pit wall, Verstappen stretched clear and while there was a spot of intrigue around further stops, his victory became pretty much assured from a long way out, especially as Hamilton and Bottas continued to suffer severe blistering problems in the Silverstone sun.

Verstappen, on the other hand, was basking in it, finishing with a set of tyres that looked like they had just come out of the wrappers.

To Hamilton’s credit, he caught and passed Bottas to pick up a second place, 11 seconds behind Verstappen.

Only last week, Hamilton had explained how the street-fighting racer in him wanted a closer fight with a driver from a rival team.

The six-times world champion got it way sooner than he expected.

If Mercedes can sort out their rubber issues, then the gap between them and the rest will be restored and Hamilton will motor to a seventh title.

But this was a welcome reminder that if equipment advantage can be levelled out, there are drivers out there who will give Hamilton a seriously hard time.

And cocky, brilliant Max is top of that list.