Max Verstappen wins the 2021 Formula One World Championship by edging out Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen won at the very last moment to deny Hamilton a record-breaking eighth world title.

Max Verstappen won the 2021 drivers’ championship in the most dramatic finish to a Formula One season in history, edging out Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the final race in Abu Dhabi.

After a safety car had backed up the field and given the Dutchman a 10-second reprieve when trailing his rival, the two went toe-to-toe on the final lap.

On worn-out tyres, Hamilton, who had led virtually from the start at the Yas Marina Circuit, couldn’t hold off Verstappen’s softs.

However, Mercedes launched a protest over how five lapped cars wedged between Hamilton and Verstappen during the late yellow flag were allowed to un-lap, giving the Dutchman, who had pitted on new soft tyres, a single lap to overtake his rival.

The appeal was unsuccessful.

It brought to a close one of the most memorable F1 seasons, which had unfolded as a head-to-head battle between the defending champion and the young upstart.

Verstappen has won his first world championship, and Red Bull has pulled off a stunning victory.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion who won his first title on the final lap of the 2008 season, has been pushed into second place.

Here, I examine the pivotal events that shaped this Grand Prix… and Verstappen’s championship victory.

The race only lasted six corners before the two collided on the first lap’s Turn 7.

Coming into the turn, Hamilton had the advantage over Verstappen, but the Dutchman went in hard on the inside.

Hamilton was nearly clipped and forced to take evasive action, rumbling onto the apex and back on the track after missing the next turn.

The only reason the two didn’t collide, Mercedes claimed, was because Hamilton had exited the racetrack.

Red Bull claimed that the Brit had gained an unfair advantage.

Because Hamilton had slowed to “give back” the advantage he had gained by cutting that corner, race control decided not to intervene.

It’s similar to what happened in Brazil at Turn 4.

Then, as they approached a turn, Hamilton was on the outside again.

2021 F1 Drivers’ Championship standings 1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 395.5 points

2 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – 387.5

3 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) – 226

4 Sergio Perez (Red Bull) – 190

5 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) – 164.5

6 Lando Norris (Mercedes) – 160

7 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 159

8 Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) – 115

9 Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) – 110

10 Fernando Alonso (Alpine) – 81

11 Esteban Ocon (Alpine) – 74

12 Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) – 43

13 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 34

14 Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) – 32

15 George Russell (Williams) – 16

16 Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) – 10

17 Nicholas Latifi (Williams) – 7

18 Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) – 3

19 Mick Schumacher (Haas) – 0

20 Robert Kubica (Alfa Romeo) – 0

21 Nikita Mazepin (Haas) – 0

