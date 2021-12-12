Max Verstappen’s girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, is in tears as she stands on the podium watching the Red Bull driver win the Formula One world championship.

Max Verstappen’s girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, is in tears as she watches the Red Bull driver win the Formula One world championship from the podium.

After being track-side with the Dutchman throughout one of the sport’s most dramatic championships ever, Brazilian model Kelly, the daughter of F1 legend Nelson Piquet, let out all her emotion.

After the safety car was deployed following a crash, Verstappen overtook title rival Lewis Hamilton in the final laps of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi GP shootout.

“Standing here and they tell you you’re the world champion is something incredible,” Verstappen said as Kelly expressed her delight.

“I wanted to tell my father about this special memory.”

“Everything comes back to you in your mind, all the years you’ve spent together and traveling toward that goal, and it all comes together on the final lap.”

It’s crazy.”

Kelly, 32, has already expressed her love for Verstappen, 24, to her 500,00 Instagram followers.

And her predictions on social media at the start of the year have come to fruition.

“Happy New Year everyone,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple on the beach.

Make 2021 a year to remember in a variety of ways.”

“I’m very proud,” said Jos Verstappen, Max’s father, who hugged Hamilton’s father Anthony in Abu Dhabi.

“We’re in this situation because of the Safety Car, but you still have to do it, and I think the team had a good strategy in calling him in.”

“This year’s driver was Max, and he deservedly won the championship.

“I believe the entire team was concerned because we are aware of Mercedes’ speed.”

“But he kept fighting, as he always does.”

That’s in his blood, and it’s exactly what he’s done so far.

“He said he was going all out every lap and pushing himself to the limit.

“I walked away during the race because I couldn’t believe it any longer, but I returned for the final lap.”