Maxi Rodriguez, ex-Liverpool winger, has announced his retirement from Atletico Madrid.

Maxi Rodriguez, a former Liverpool winger who now plays for Atletico Madrid, has announced his retirement.

On social media, a 40-year-old announces his retirement from football with an emotional video.

Maxi Rodriguez, an Argentine footballer, retired from the sport on Saturday.

“The moment I never thought would come, or the moment that as a football player, we don’t want to get to, finally came.”

“This is the last day of my professional career,” Rodriguez wrote on Instagram.

Rodriguez, a 40-year-old winger for Newell’s Old Boys, has previously played for Atletico Madrid in Spain and Liverpool in England.

“It’s a difficult decision to make, but I’m calm about it.”

During the course of my career, I believe I gave my all and completely emptied myself.

“I’m at a loss for words,” he added.

Rodriguez and Liverpool won the English League Cup in 2012.

Rodriguez was thanked by his current club, Newell’s Old Boys, for his service to the Argentine club.

Atletico Madrid wished Maxi a happy retirement on Twitter.

In 610 club appearances, Rodriguez, a former Argentina midfielder, scored 173 goals and added 51 assists.

In the FIFA World Cup tournaments of 2006, 2010, and 2014, he represented Argentina.

Rodriguez led Argentina to the 2014 World Cup final, but Germany won the tournament 1-0 at Maracana Stadium in Brazil.