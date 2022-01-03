Maya Jama, Ben Simmons’ fiancée, is who she says she is.

Maya Jama is Ben Simmons’ fiancée.

After only seven months of dating, Ben Simmons and Maya Jama got engaged in secret.

According to The Sun, basketball player Simmons proposed over Christmas in 2021, but the couple only told family and close friends.

Maya Indea Jama was born in the United Kingdom on August 14, 1994.

She is an English television and radio host, as well as a DJ.

She hosted Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer on One and Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star on Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star on Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star on Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star on Glow Up.

Trending Live!, Cannonball, True Love or True Lies, and The Circle are among her other credits.

Maya Jama and (hashtag)DriveWithMaya were two radio shows she hosted.

Jama had been dating Stormzy, a British rapper, for four years when he died in 2015.

Jama is currently dating NBA player Ben Simmons as of 2021.

For the first time in 2019, rumors linked Ben Simmons to TV presenter Maya Jama.

But nothing really stuck until 2021, when the two began teasing each other on social media.

Jama, 27, started dating Aussie Simmons, 25, in May 2021 and fell in love with the 6ft 11in hunk during trips to the United States.

She spent Christmas with the Philadelphia 76ers star in Moorestown, New Jersey, at his £3.7 million mansion.

Now that Simmons’ future with the Sixers is uncertain, Jama, a Bristol native, is prepared to relocate to the United States permanently to be with him in a new city.

They may relocate to Los Angeles, where Simmons purchased a £15 million home in July.

“Ben adores Maya and has fallen head over heels for her,” a source close to the couple confirmed the engagement.

The day before he proposed, he bought the ring on Jewelers’ Row in Philadelphia’s diamond district.

According to the source, Simmons was apprehensive about proposing to Jama because she had previously declined his proposal to a previous ex.

Maya Jama and Ben Simmons have dated in the past.

In 2017, Simmons dated Dylan Gomez, a former women’s basketball player, for about five months.

The two had a lot in common as professional basketball players, so there’s not much information about their relationship.

In 2018, Simmons dated Tinashe, a singer.

The couple was rumored to have begun dating in February of that year, but only confirmed their relationship in March with matching Instagram posts.

Kendall Jenner and Russell Simmons married in May of 2018.

The couple has been photographed together several times in public, with pictures confirming their relationship in July of 2018.

The couple, however, had officially split by April of 2020.

