Mbappe and Haaland are both targets for Real Madrid, while Lucas Digne is wanted by Chelsea and Samuel Umtiti is wanted by Newcastle.

REAL MADRID are expected to sign BOTH Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer.

The Spanish giants are expected to sign the PSG star on a free transfer at the end of the season, while Haaland is expected to join them due to a “special relationship” with Dortmund.

According to reports, Chelsea are on the lookout for a left-back replacement for Ben Chilwell, with Lucas Digne near the top of their wish list.

Meanwhile, Barcelona has signed Manchester City’s Ferran Torres.

Xavi is interested in a number of full backs, including Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta.

Newcastle are also interested in bringing Lucas Digne and Samuel Umtiti to the club in January.

The transfer window begins on January 1 and ends at 11 p.m. on January 31.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break occurring during the final week of the window.

Life has reached its apex.

To rent a stunning chalet in the Swiss Alps, John Terry and his wife Toni spent nearly £150,000.

The former Blues star took his family on a lavish winter vacation and documented it on social media.

The catered chalets at the Les Petit Crans – Crans Montana resort can accommodate up to 16 people.

From December 18 to January 3, the peak season is in full swing.

They can also be rented for exclusive stays during that time for £146,000 per week.

Terry and Toni took a selfie on the balcony with a glass of wine and the snowy peaks in the background in one of the shots.

The couple was spotted posing in front of an illuminated ‘LOVE’ sign, according to another witness.

Salah is irritated by Maddison’s message.

Before his penalty miss against Leicester, James Maddison was caught whispering in Mo Salah’s ear.

Salah earned the penalty after stand-in centre-back Wilfred Ndidi tripped him in the area in the first half.

Before the Egyptian could even head the rebound onto the crossbar, Schmeichel guessed correctly on how to stop the tame effort.

Maddison can be seen whispering a message into Salah’s ear before that.

And it was clear that the one-cap England international had gotten into his head, as the Liverpool midfielder squandered a goal-scoring opportunity.

They’re tooting…they’re scoring

A Sun investigation has discovered that cocaine-addled football thugs are fueling a terrifying rise in stadium violence.

We found traces of the class A drug on every ground we swabbed, resulting in the embarrassing scenes…

