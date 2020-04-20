Mbappe to Liverpool and Pogba the problem child…

Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool is still a theme, while Paul Pogba is still a problem…

Kylling time

In these difficult times, the most important thing to remember is that Kylian Mbappe could still join Liverpool. Because clickety-clickety-click.

So this is the big headline in the Liverpool Echo on Monday morning:

‘Liverpool news and transfers LIVE – Reds ‘make offer’ for Kylian Mbappe, Jadon Sancho bumper deal, Timo Werner prepares for move’

Not only are they interested but there is an offer! An actual offer! Which seems bloody odd at a time when there is no football and no money but carry on…

According to the Echo:

‘Nike kit deals, a supposed desire for a marquee signing and flattering remarks from the player himself in which he described Jurgen Klopp’s side as “a machine” have all combined to link Paris St Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe with a potential move to Liverpool.

‘Now a report from El Desmarque – via HITC – goes as far as declaring that the Reds are interested in signing the France World Cup winner.

‘They claim that Liverpool have made an offer for the 21-year-old.’

Let’s follow the link to HITC and a headline that reads:

‘Encouraging claim made about reported Klopp target Fabinho thinks would improve Liverpool’

And there is indeed a link to a story in El Desmarque…from February. There’s no ‘now’ about it.

What HITC have done is bring us the ‘news’ of an ‘encouraging claim’ from a French politician that Mbappe’s asking price will plummet (the Echo have that story elsewhere) and used the (old) story in El Desmarque to try and link him to Liverpool.

And what the Echo have done is lapped it all right up without bothering to click more than one link.

Lukaku, Pogba and other Man United problems

The Sun boast that their columnists are ‘the talk of football’ and so it proves on Monday as we are definitely talking about Alan Shearer’s column about Manchester United.

Mediawatch is particularly amused at the idea that Solskjaer ‘has done a difficult job well in getting a number of players – such as Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez – out’.

Firstly, we are pretty sure that it’s not Solskjaer involved in outgoing transfer negotiations. And secondly, are we really applauding anybody for ‘getting Romelu Lukaku out’? He had scored 42 goals across two seasons at United (in contrast, Anthony Martial had scored 23 and Marcus Rashford 26); there were clubs across Europe forming a disorderly queue to sign a player who had scored 100 times in the Premier League before the age of 25.

Of course Shearer then writes about Paul Pogba, channelling Graeme Souness as he claims:

‘With Pogba out injured, it was no coincidence United showed some real improvement before football shut down. The midfielder has barely played since the start of the season and that may well influence Solskjaer’s decision.’

So you are attributing an upturn in form to the lack of Pogba (maybe try the signing of Bruno Fernandes if you are looking for correlation, Alan) even though he ‘has barely played since the start of the season’?

Pogba was indeed missing for the recent five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. But he was also missing for the January defeats against Burnley, Liverpool and Arsenal. He has missed the good, the bad and the ugly for Manchester United this season.

‘My guess is that Solskjaer and the club have already made up their minds – you don’t let a player have a year left on their contract without knowing what you want to do.’

Can somebody tell him about the one-year contract extension that United can trigger any time?

‘But in a new footballing landscape post-coronavirus, the big question is whether they can get big money when he could leave for nothing 12 months later?

Can somebody please tell him about the one-year contract extension that United can trigger any time?

Crystal ball

Obviously, The Sun see a bright, bright future for Manchester United and it does not involve Paul Pogba…

They’re calling it a Man United Whizkid XI that will see them through the next decade.

Anybody spot the one possible issue (if we are ignoring the fact that every one of their season signings has been discarded)?

— Football365 (@F365) April 20, 2020

…or Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James, Harry Maguire or Bruno Fernandes.

No. 9 dream

At least they have put Marcus Rashford in his actual position on the left side of the Manchester United attack.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Cross of the Daily Mirror tells us that ‘MARCUS RASHFORD admits he would turn his back on the No. 9 role in favour of becoming one of the world’s best wingers’.

Firstly, Marcus Rashford has said many, many times he does not see himself as a No. 9 (Google it) and second and most importantly, he is not actually playing as a sodding No.9.

‘Admits’, my arse.

Shameless

Meanwhile on the Mirror website…

‘Marcus Rashford could turn his back on Man Utd dream in bid to become world class’

F*** the f*** off.

How much is that Poggy in the window?

Not that anybody has got a Pogba obsession but this was the headline on MailOnline on Sunday:

‘Will the coronavirus crisis DESTROY the transfer market? Mega-money deals for Jadon Sancho, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane are in doubt as European giants suffer financially… but they’re not the only big names who could miss out on their dream move’

Which directly led to this on the Express on Monday:

‘Man Utd slash Paul Pogba asking price as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer adapts transfers plans’

Quiz time

‘Jadon Sancho transfer: Where would Manchester United target rank in the top 10 most expensive English players of all time?’ – talkSPORT.

We think we might know this one.