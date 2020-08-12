Mbappé training return boosts PSG for Atalanta clash

Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League confidence has been boosted as coach Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday confirmed the possibility for their ace striker Kylian Mbappe to play in their Champions League quarterfinal clash against Atalanta on Wednesday.

“If Kylian Mbappe does a good training on Tuesday, that all goes well and nothing special happens, he will be in the group on Wednesday,” Tuchel said before the training session on Tuesday.

But the German coach also admitted that even if Mbappe could play, he will not play the whole match and is likely to play as a substitute.

The French international picked up an ankle injury in PSG’s French Cup final against Saint-Etienne on July 24, when he was tackled down by Loic Perrin only half an hour into the match and then limped off the pitch.

The 21-year-old, who has scored 30 goals in 34 appearances this season, missed PSG’s League Cup final against Lyon after that injury.

Tuchel’s team is eyeing for its first semifinal appearance in the continental elite club competitions in 25 years.

“Atalanta are a special team, very physical, who have a unique style,” Tuchel said about their Wednesday’s opponents, who are making their debut in the Champions League.

“They play almost one-on-one all over the pitch. They attack with seven players in the opposite side. It’s a unique style as I said. It’s difficult and complicated to play against them. They have also scored a lot of goals.”

Although PSG’s other key player Marco Verratti, who is suffering a calf injury, will still be absent for Wednesday’s match, Tuchel didn’t rule out his hope for catching up for the rest of the competitions, if PSG can progress.

“We have to be patient with Marco. Yesterday, he started running again,” said Tuchel.

If PSG advance, they will play either Atletico Madrid or RB Leipzig in the semifinals.