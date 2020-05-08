MCC reveal members will not receive refunds on their annual fees this year

20 SHARES Share Tweet

MCC members have been told there no full or partial refunds of their annual subscriptions despite the prospect of watching cricket at Lord’s being ‘increasingly remote’ this season.

The coronavirus outbreak has seen all cricket suspended until at least July 1, with the launch of The Hundred tournament delayed until 2021.

The 18,000 members have been told their annual fees of £500 and above were the ‘bedrock’ of the club’s finances.

Chief executive Guy Lavender said it was ‘critical’ the MCC acted.

‘We face the very realistic prospect of substantial loss of income this season,’ Lavender said in an email to members, many of whom pay annual fees of more than £500.

As well as England’s Test matches with the West Indies and Pakistan and a day/night one-day game with Australia, Lord’s was also due to host four of Middlesex’s County Championship games and five of the county’s T20 Blast group matches.

The National Club Championship final, Village Cup final and the Oxford v Cambridge Varsity match were also scheduled to take place at Lord’s.

‘The effect on the club’s finances of a loss of revenue of this scale is significant and this has required the committee to take a broader look at the situation,’ Lavender added.