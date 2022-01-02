McKenzie Milton Has A Message For Opt-Out Opponents

McKenzie Milton Has A Message For Opt-Out Critics

One of the symptoms of the modern era of college football is NFL draft-eligible players opting out of non-playoff bowl games to reduce the risk of injury.

The old guard has expressed their displeasure with the current trend.

Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard of ESPN are among the guests.

Mike Leach, the head coach at Mississippi State.

Mckenzie Milton, the quarterback for Florida State, weighed in on the topic on Saturday.

“Let’s blame young men for passing up an amazing opportunity to play in the beef o Brady’s bowl because they don’t want to risk an opportunity to set up their families financially while still playing the game they love [in the NFL],” Milton joked.

