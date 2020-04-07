McLaren boss: ‘Formula 1 survival in danger’

It is not the first time that Brown is concerned about the future, Dekker knows. “He also said last year, even before the corona crisis, that it must be done differently. Cheaper. But these are exceptionally harsh statements. Compare it with the chairman of FC Groningen who says that a quarter of the premier league clubs will disappear if the crisis is still takes a while. “

“There are now ten teams and if four of them fall over, you have no championship and therefore no Formula 1 anymore”, Dekker explains. “For the time being, they are doing everything they can to save what can be saved.”

“For example, the FIA ​​(the international motorsport federation) wants to drive at least eight GPs, if necessary by completing two races on the same circuit during a race weekend. You need those eight races to organize an official World Cup and crown a world champion.”

It is clear to Brown: “The survival of Formula 1 as a sport is in jeopardy. An aggressive approach is required. This is not the time to bury your head. Some people’s view that teams will be taken over by investors, as has always been the case in the past, does not hold now. If teams go bankrupt now, it is over and over. “