Meat Loaf’s final farewell to Scotland is commemorated with a concert in Glasgow.

Meat Loaf’s final farewell to Scotland is commemorated with a performance in Glasgow.

Meat Loaf first performed in Glasgow 39 years ago, singing his hit single Bat Out of Hell to a rapt audience at the Apollo, and he returned in 2013 for his final ever performance in Scotland.

People in Glasgow will be remembering Meat Loaf’s visits to the city, as well as his final performance in Scotland at the SECC Hyrdo, now that the iconic singer has died at the age of 74.

With friends and family by his side, the Bat Out of Hell singer died on Thursday.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” read an emotional Facebook post.

“We understand how much he meant to so many of you, and we are grateful for all of your love and support as we grieve the loss of such a talented artist and handsome man.”

“We appreciate your consideration of our need for privacy at this time.

“From his heart to yours, never stop rocking!”

I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), his hit single, was the best-selling song of 1993 and earned him a Grammy.

Over the course of his career, Meat Loaf appeared in films like Rocky Horror Picture Show, Wayne’s World, and Fight Club.

The musical based on the album Bat Out of Hell, which tells a Romeo and Juliet-esque tale of a rock and roll boy who falls in love with the wrong girl, came to Glasgow just last year.

Meat Loaf made his final appearance in Glasgow in 2013.

The singer’s claim that this was his final tour was taken with a grain of salt, as it is with many celebrities, though it was true in this case.

Meat Loaf wowed crowds at the SECC with his signature songs Dead Ringer and For Crying Out Loud.

He told the Daily Record that his Last At Bat tour would be his final one in an interview.

“The spirit is willing, but my knees and other things aren’t, and I’m tired of getting on and off planes,” he explained.

